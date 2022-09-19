Milly Alcock, Emily Carey leaving House of the Dragon; why?

Following tonight’s House of the Dragon episode on HBO, you should expect to say goodbye to Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. Why is that? This is the final episode of the series before Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke step in to play Rhaenyra Targeryan and Alicent Hightower.

For those interested in getting more insight on these departures and/or why they are happening, we’re happy to dive further into it below.

If you haven’t seen our most-recent House of the Dragon episode review, go ahead and check that out below! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates moving forward.

The first thing to note is that there is no controversy behind these changes. After all, it’s been expected for the entire season that episode 5 would be Alcock and Carey’s farewell. Unless the two show up in a surprise flashback later, this is it.

Moving into episode 6, there is going to be a significant jump forward in time. This story, as you have seen already, moves forward in time in a way that is significantly more rapid than what you saw in Game of Thrones. The older performers were actually cast first in most instances, as they are the ones set to be around more in the long-term. (Remember that HBO has already renewed House of the Dragon for a second season already.)

We’ve already reported that the younger cast could theoretically return down the road if there are flashbacks, but nothing seems certain. We’re sure that all of them are going to be in demand for a number of different projects moving forward, as they should be. Alcock and Carey had the difficult challenge of getting us invested in these characters right away, and that was no easy feat — remember there was a lot of understandable skepticism heading into this show, based mostly on how the original Game of Thrones ended so many years ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon moving forward?

Are you going to miss Milly Alcock and Emily Carey? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







