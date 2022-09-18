Magnum PI season 5: What to know prior to filming!

Tomorrow, it is finally here: The official start of Magnum PI season 5 production in Hawaii. This is something we’ve been waiting to see for a long time and now, the show is almost here.

If you haven’t been around through most of the offseason, why not go ahead and catch you up on a few things here? Consider this piece a resource for everything you need to know at the moment.

How long will filming last? Roughly six months, though there will probably be some breaks here and there. The plan is for production to last until at least March.

When will the show premiere? That currently remains a mystery. The expectation is that we will have a chance to see the show arrive at its new NBC home at “midseason,” which could mean anything from January through April. More than likely, it will be back before we get to the end of March.

How many episodes are we getting? – For season 5, just ten — but there is a ten-episode season 6 also ordered at present, and there’s a chance for even more installments down the road.

What will the story be? We wrote yesterday about the titles for the first two episodes. However, it’s not that easy to discern what they will be about based solely on that. We do think that Magnum/Higgins kiss will be addressed early on because it has to. The move to NBC will most likely not create too much of a change when it comes to the show’s tone, or the sort of stories we see.

What could we see tomorrow? It’s fair to guess that there will be at least some sort of photos and/or a video clip released. There was so much effort put into saving the show that on the basis of that, we imagine the cast and producers will try to pay it forward.

