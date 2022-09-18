Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A case for December start

In case you haven’t heard over the past couple of days, a premiere date for Ted Lasso season 3 is looking more and more like it’s in flux. Why? That has to do a lot with what has been going on both on set and creatively with Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the staff.

If you missed the report on Friday (read here), we dove into the reports that Sudeikis’ perfectionist nature (plus some unexpected production challenges) has led to elements of the season taking far longer than planned. The season may end up being significantly overbudget and beyond just this, it does take a while in post-production to digitally create all the stadium crowds. Filming for season 3 first began in March and despite being only twelve episodes, it is still going on.

The simplest answer we can give for what is really happening right now is quite simple: There is a ton of pressure to get this story right, with it potentially being the final one to air at Apple. That’s causing things to take longer than they probably would otherwise.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s go ahead and have that conversation about premiere dates. We don’t want to let go of hope entirely that we are stuck waiting until 2023 to see what’s next. With that in mind, is there a chance for a December start? In theory sure, but it’s going to depend on the next month of production. If filming can be done by mid-to-late October, we’d argue that there is at least a chance — and with Christmas airing on a Sunday this year, we do also think there’s a chance that the show could air during the holiday season without a problem.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that Apple is waiting on production before they make any decisions.

