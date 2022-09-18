Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Hype for adult Lottie!

If you aren’t excited enough as of yet to get a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime, here’s another reason to be. One of the big headlines entering this season was the casting of Simone Kessell as the older version of Lottie, and it seems like she’s already made a big impression on set.

What makes this all the more notable? The simple fact that the cast and crew have only been filming for a short period of time. If there’s already this sort of buzz now, just imagine where things are going to be down the road!

Have you seen our review yet for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale? If not, go ahead and check that out now below! Once you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more insight you don’t want to miss moving forward.

In a new interview with IndieWire from the Emmy red carpet, here is some of what Jasmin Savoy Brown (who plays the younger version of Taissa) had to say about the new addition:

“I’m just excited for older Lottie … Simone in the table reads, she has been, literally jaw on the floor, incredible. Just from the table reads! I’m just so excited to see what happens.”

Now that you’re all the more excited about that, here’s the sad reminder that we’re still several months away from the show actually coming on the air. We think the plan for now is for Yellowjackets season 2 to premiere in late February or early March — really, as soon as the remaining episodes are ready. One of the things that we know the network is focusing on right now is finding a way to 100% ensure that they have some more new episodes ready to go as soon as they are done in post-production. This is not a network that is interested in waiting, largely because there’s no reason for that. This is one of the biggest draws that they’ve got right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

What are you most excited to see on Yellowjackets season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







