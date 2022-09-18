Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6: Did Crown die?

We had a feeling entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6 that we were going to see some drama. However, it wasn’t altogether clear just what some of the drama was going to look like!

Well, at this point let’s just say that the picture is going to be both clearer and messier all at once for Lou Lou; after all, he took Crown clean out of the picture at the end of the hour.

Why did Lou go through with this? It has to do with matters both professional and personal. He did think he was getting in the way of what he wanted to do with the label but more than that, he was out to undermine him. He went to Raq behind his back in an attempt to pull him out of the industry altogether and beyond just that, he also secretly with Jessica. Lou Lou had enough of all of this and right in the middle of the studio, he strangled him to death.

Is there a twist in all of this? Sure, mostly in that there’s a witness at the end in Zisa. She was already trying to manipulate Lou Lou already before all of this; now, you gotta think there’s an even bigger problem. Anything she wants, she gets; how can he say no? It feels like we’re setting up here for a lot of drama back-and-forth between these two characters; that’s a compelling story and in the end, that’s what we are here to watch. Let’s just hope the final four episodes really pay off this death…

