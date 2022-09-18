After the new episode this week, are you curious to learn the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 return date, or get a better sense of what could be next? As per usual, we do have at least a couple of things to get into here!

First and foremost, though, we shouldn’t keep you waiting on the bad news: There is no new episode set for next weekend, at least as of this writing. Starz is instead planning to air on September 25 multiple iterations of The Serpent Queen. The plan is for season 2 episode 7 to air come Sunday, October 2.

So what can we tell you about this episode right now? “No Love Lost” is the title for starters, and that seems to indicate that there’s some emotional stuff ahead. That’s without even getting into the official synopsis:

Raq searches for a new home. Lou finds himself on the other side of his partner’s unpaid debts. Burke gains traction in her investigation on Howard. A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything.

In general, this is going to be one of those episodes where a lot of stuff happens over a pretty darn short period of time. In general, there are only four installments left following what you see this weekend and while we know a season 3 is coming, there’s a lot of work to be done before we even get close to some sort of fitting end for the time being.

