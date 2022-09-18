Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 7 spoilers: New questions!

As you get yourselves set for Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 7 on the Hallmark Channel next week, be prepared for a few new twists. We’re just a handful of episodes away now from the series finale and with that, certain stories are going to accelerate. Maybe that means a few new surprises are coming for Abby and Evan; or, maybe there are some positive steps for Mick.

What we CAN say is that this episode (titled “It’s Not for Me to Say”) is going to be big for Kevin, David, Bree, and a few other characters. While Abby and Mick often do command the lion’s share of the headlines here, make no mistake that this is still an ensemble show, and there are a lot of people who tend to stand out here from start to finish.

Want a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out the Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

Kevin learns something new while David questions what he thought was true; Bree finds out that she and Luke share a birthday; Kevin discovers the gender of the baby; David confronts his father.

No matter what happens in terms of a singular event here, let’s just hope that the show just continues to give you the balance of genres and styles that we’ve seen over the years. That means of course opportunities to smile, tear up, and cheer for some of the characters. Also, that signature escapism! Whenever you’re watching this show, you want to feel like you’re watching the O’Brien family. You want to cheer for them through all of their highs and sympathize with them during some of their lows. Let’s just hope we get a great payoff once we get to the end of the road.

