Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Living in denial?

Next week you’re going to see Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 6 arriving on Hallmark Channel — so what sort of content will you see? We’re now officially at the halfway point of the final season and with that, of course, means that things are going to ramp up.

This upcoming episode titled “Straighten Up and Fly Right” is going to be emotional when it comes to Mick O’Brien’s story; we know that first and foremost. His addiction has been a big part of the story so far and this episode could prove to be a breaking point. One of the huge issues right now is clearly the fact that he doesn’t seem to understand how bad things are for him; it’s either that or he doesn’t want to admit it. So long as that remains the case, this is not going to be a hopeful future.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and read the full Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

Various issues are troubling the O’Briens; Mick is in denial about his addiction; Margaret passes the bar; Jess pursues a new idea, and Bree tries mending the rift between her and Luke.

Of course, amidst all of this we do tend to think that there will be some more hopeful and happy moments. One of the most important things to remember here is that when the dust settles, we do think the producers want you to walk away happy here. The goal is not for the story of the O’Brien family to leave you depressed. Sometimes, though, you have to get through some dark times to get through to the other side.

If nothing else, the writers are continuing to challenge these characters, and also show us that in life, family is one of the most important constants.

