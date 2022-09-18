SEAL Team season 6 episode 2 spoilers: The future of Bravo Team

Following the big, emotional premiere on Paramount+, do you want to know more about SEAL Team season 6 episode 2?

Well, the first thing that should be clear at this point is that the future of Bravo Team will never be the same. At the end of the premiere, we learned that Clay had a part of his leg amputated. With that in mind, his days operating are almost certainly done. It is one thing to leave the field when it’s of your own accord, and he was about to do that. Now, however, he’s being forced out and moving forward, we tend to think that the psychological toll here is going to be immense.

As for Jason Hayes, we do think that a big part of his story is going to revolve around guilt. He knows why Clay was out in the field, and this is a life-altering injuring that occurred when he was out in command. He’s going to blame himself, so what is going to happen as a result of that? We hope that he keeps himself open to other people rather than pushing people away; we’ve seen time and time again this character do that and, of course, we’re worried that he is going to do that again. There’s just so much history here.

One other thing to expect in the near future is the debut of Raffi Barsoumian as Omar. He was described leading into the season as a “Senior Chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL. The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding of the Middle East, and calls upon that knowledge to help navigate missions in the region.” The problem here for Bravo is that it’s another person with experience who may not mesh right away. There’s a good chance that they’re going to be missing Clay, so do you really think that they’re going to start listening to someone else? For now, it feels pretty darn fair to wonder about this.

