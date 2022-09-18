Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 6 promo: Can Mick recover?

As we prepare for Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 6 coming to Hallmark Channel tomorrow night, why not dive into what’s ahead? This is a big, emotional episode, and one that we’re hoping will bring some major steps forward for a few characters.

We already know that for Kevin and Sarah, there are some big things that they can celebrate courtesy of her pregnancy. As the promo below reveals, she’s about to tell the news to everyone and of course, that leads to a happy moment for everyone involved. We’re of course hoping for happy things for the two and ultimately, we’re reasonably optimistic that they will come. After all, this isn’t the sort of show that feels primed to strip us of any joy by the end of it.

Meanwhile, the most emotional part of this episode could come courtesy of Mick, who decides to attend a meeting to try and tackle his addiction head-on. This isn’t a panacea; he will have to continue to work hard at getting better, and it is going to take some time. We do think he can improve through the rest of the final season, but this isn’t one of those instances where come the finale, Treat Williams’ character is just better and everything is back in the past. If you love this show, our advice is pretty simple: Prepare for that accordingly.

In general, “Straighten Up and Fly Right” could be an episode about struggle, but also overcoming it even when certain moments are not easy. We’re excited to see where things go from here! That also goes for Abby and Evan, since there is a lot of time left this season and with that, room to explore quite a bit.

