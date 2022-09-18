Squid Game season 2 premiere date and filming news!

Isn’t it nice to have at least some confirmation on the future of Squid Game season 2 already, even if the premiere is FAR in the future?

Following some of its victories at the Primetime Emmys Awards earlier this week, the Netflix series had a celebratory press conference in Seoul. While there, there were at least a few teases on what the future could hold, including a bigger season 2 budget and some games that have already been confirmed.

If you want to make 100% you don’t miss any upcoming Squid Game videos, we have a suggestion: SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away!

When it comes to the timeline of the new season, it is much as expected. Here is, per Variety, what creator/director Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say:

We will start shooting Season 2 next year and it’ll be released the following year…

This makes a lot of sense, given that he has already been working on the story, and this gives proper time for that to be finalized. There still are a number of people who need to be cast moving forward, so there’s SO much work to be done even before cameras start rolling.

So when it 2024 could we expect season 2? We imagine that depends on when in 2023 the show films and then also the amount of time post-production takes. Our hope is that at some point in the first half of the year, it will be out there. That would make it eligible for the 2024 Emmys and beyond that, it could be poised to smash some more ratings records for Netflix. When you consider the runaway success of season 1, it makes all the sense in the world to us that the streaming service is going to want to get this back on as soon as possible.

Hopefully, at least a few more teases will come out before the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game

When do you want to see Squid Game season 2 premiere in 2024?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, stay here at the site for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







