The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Is Janine alive?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 is coming to Hulu in just a matter of days! Are you excited already to learn more about what’s ahead?

We recognize that there are going to be a lot of big questions floating around out there about several important characters but, at least for now, why not keep the focus on Janine? Is she really going to still be alive after the poisoning at the end of episode 2?

Do you want to check out our full review for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 2? If so, all you have to do is watch below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news you will not want to miss.

Here is the good news: For those of you who are Hulu subscribers, you can see through the app or the site a promo now for episode 3, one that features Janine in a hospital bed with Aunt Lydia pleading for her survival. This is enough to make us wonder if Ann Dowd’s character is facing some sort of reckoning about how the handmaids are treated; we can’t sit here and say that Janine survives permanently or even that Lydia will change, but she’s having at least a few thoughts. Is that progress?

Meanwhile, June is understandably on the verge of unraveling altogether following what she saw in that funeral procession with Serena and Hannah. She knows that she’s being manipulated and this is a show across the bow — it’s still working. She has to figure out what she’s going to do next, and one part of it could involve her continuing to try and find ways to communicate with Gilead from the outside. Will her relationship with Nick prove to be useful in this capacity?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 when it arrives on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates that 100% we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







