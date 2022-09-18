American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: The objective

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have more news on American Horror Story season 11 in the near future, including a premiere date? 100%! However, it also appears right now that FX is fine with making us waiting, and it brings us to a very important question. Why? What makes it beneficial for the cable network to keep so much from us for the time being?

If nothing else, we do think that this merits a little bit of a larger discussion within this piece. Go ahead and read on for more!

If you haven’t had a chance to watch our review for the American Horror Stories finale, go ahead and check that out below! Once you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates, including more on season 11 when it comes out.

First things first, we’re sure FX is familiar with the phrase “distance makes the heart grow fonder” and in some ways, the anticipation is serving as press for the upcoming season as much as anything that they’ve got right now. If they aren’t airing the new season until October, why rush it? They are most likely thinking that they can announce a new season and premiere it in a very short amount of time, plus generate a lot of buzz to get people excited.

Is this sort of last-minute marketing for a (presumed) October premiere really the right move? This is why we think it’s a risky gambit. If something catches fire or goes viral, we 100% think it could be smart. The challenge is just that there is SO much competition out there across broadcast, cable, and streaming TV that you run the risk that viewers don’t even realize that the show is back on the air. Missing out on a potential audience is a gigantic missed opportunity for a franchise that has lost some of its audience already overtime.

Whatever is being planned here, we sure hope that it’s worth it; you can visit the link here to get more about some of the current rumors.

What do you think FX is planning when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere reveal right now?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







