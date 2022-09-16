American Horror Story season 11 theme: What we know

To date, it is obviously clear that FX is keeping quiet on almost everything related to American Horror Story season 11, whether that be a theme, a premiere date, or even a teaser. If you are like us, then you obviously want to get more news on this as soon as humanly possible.

So is it possible that the network will announce the theme / subtitle over the next week or so? We’re trying to stay optimistic so at least for now, we’re happy to go ahead and say everything we know at present…

For starters, there’s a good chance that season 11 will have at least some sort of period-piece element to it. There have been images on set that have featured old-timey cars, and we tend to think that we’re either getting flashbacks or the entire season is set many years in the past. We know that some of the better seasons of this franchise have been set in different periods, whether it by Asylum, Freak Show, or the extremely underrated 1984. We wouldn’t be stunned if something similar happens here.

Meanwhile, the show filming in New York City makes us think that there’s going to be at least some element of an urban legend here and the show will be busy, dramatic, and full of life. There really haven’t been that many seasons set in a bustling metropolis, so this could allow the whole story to have a pretty different feel.

Finally, there’s been no talk about a Double Feature style season with two different stories. Hopefully, that means something continuous from start to finish.

What do you think we’re getting when it comes to American Horror Story season 11?

