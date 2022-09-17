The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: The state of filming

If you are hungry to get The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date over at HBO, then congratulations! You are just like a lot of people out there. This is a show that has been off the air for months and with that in mind, there’s inevitably going to be an assumption that it will be done soon.

So is production already wrapped? Well if you’ve been hoping that the answer to this is “yes,” you’re bound to be disappointed here. We can go ahead and tell you that production for the period drama is still ongoing, with some shoots set for later this month in New York City. Filming has already moved about to multiple locations, with the #1 goal here being authenticity. Since you are doing with a story set in a particular (and opulent) era, you need to make sure you can get some historically-accurate places that don’t come across as fake when you get them on-screen.

There is a chance that we at least get more news on The Gilded Age over the next couple of months, at least when we consider 1) the production timeline and 2) how the premium-cable network typically promotes some of their shows. We tend to think that season 2 could still be ready within the first few months of 2023, and it is aided by the fact that it airs on Monday nights. Just by virtue of that alone, the network isn’t stuck in the same sort of holding pattern with it that they are with some other shows. For now, can we sit back and rejoice over that?

Story-wise, we do have a general sense already of some of the network’s plans, including that this is going to feature an even larger cast than season 1. Also, we’re going to see characters find even more wealth and success; this show is effectively the opposite of Julian Fellowes’ other series in Downton Abbey, where we saw the steady decline of British estates over the years.

