NCIS season 20 spoilers: More family members coming up?

As we dive further into NCIS season 20, is it fair to assume that family will play a central role in the story? Based on some of what we know at the moment, it feels like we’ve got an answer to that already.

In a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder made it clear that at some point this season, “we’re going to meet some family members of some characters.” So what exactly does that mean for some of the current ensemble?

The first thing that we should note here is that even before we meet some new family members, can we see again some family members who we haven’t seen in a good while? Torres’ sister, for example, was a part of the show back when he was first making his debut; however, she’s been completely MIA ever since. Meanwhile, we know that McGee and Delilah are parents, but can we actually see the twins on-screen? We’d also like more, of course, of Victoria Palmer, who was a big part of “The Helpers” last season.

There are some other family members that come to mind right now. We heard about some of Jessica Knight’s family last season, from her mother to also her niece. There should be a chance to get to know more of them, right? Meanwhile, there are probably more relatives of Parker who we haven’t even heard about as of yet! The possibilities, at least on paper, feel pretty endless here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20?

Are there any sort of family members to various team members you want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

