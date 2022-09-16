NCIS season 20 premiere Q&A coming with Gary Cole, cast

As you prepare for the NCIS season 20 premiere on CBS this Monday, we’re getting a clear sense of just how big the crossover event could be. This feels like the most aggressive marketing campaign we’ve seen for the show since the return of Cote de Pablo, and it’s also crossover to a number of different mediums.

Take, for example, TikTok of all things! We’re not sure what the cross-section is between the social-media app and NCIS, but here we are. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a video featuring Gary Cole, who makes it clear that he and the rest of the cast are hanging out during the episode to answer fan questions. All you have to do is leave your question in the comments on the TikTok video, and it could be answered during the premiere!

If you haven’t had a chance as of yet to see our NCIS season 19 finale review, go ahead and watch below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight as we move forward.

We know that it was a little bit of an adjustment getting used to Gary Cole after years of having Mark Harmon as the lead on the show, but we do think that the writers did a good job of bringing in Alden Parker. He’s accomplished in his job in the same way that Gibbs was, but he also views parts of it a little bit differently. He’s got his own unique past and there are more things that we have to get to know about him.

Of course, we’re sure that many of the questions asked will be about whether or not Gibbs will return; we do think it could happen eventually, but it 100% needs to be the right story and the writers aren’t going to do this just for the sake of doing so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS season 20 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







