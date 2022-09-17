Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: New questions

It is probably clear to a lot of people out there that we’d welcome a Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date as soon as humanly possible. However, are some things causing us to rethink whether or not we’ll be getting that soon?

First and foremost, let’s start things off by mentioning the context for this story: This weekend, it was revealed that the new season of Step Up is going to be premiering on Sunday, October 16. In between this show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, The Serpent Queen, and The BMF Documentary, it feels like the next several months for the network are going to be a bit more complicated. How long will that last, and what does that mean for the Michael Rainey Jr. series?

Well, what this date for Step Up means is that we could still be a little ways out from Ghost coming on the air, but not necessarily so far away that the show isn’t back this year. The Serpent Queen will conclude its run at the end of October, and that could leave a hole in the schedule for Book II to eventually fill. Also, remember that Raising Kanan is already at the halfway point of its own season, as well.

Personally, we still think that at some point in November, you are going to see Ghost back on the air and it’s going to take a good bit of effort to convince us otherwise. This just feels like the sort of show that feels perfect for them to close out the year, especially since fall/early winter is a key period for TV viewing and this is one of the most popular shows in the entire fall universe. Personally, we also think it’s drastically improved over time.

