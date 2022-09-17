The Bachelorette finale spoilers: A Rachel, Tino twist?

Tuesday night on ABC, it is finally here: The finale for Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. It feels already like the end of this season has gone on forever! We are ready to get to Paradise at this point, given that this season feels like there’s a chance everything could be going off the rails. We can’t guarantee that Gabby and Rachel are both with anyone at this point, and there are multiple reasons why.

Based on the promo below, it feels even more clear that something happens between Rachel and Tino following the final rose. We wouldn’t be shocked if they leave the standard filming for the show engaged, but something happens after the fact … and there could be plenty of drama on the other side of that.

(Random thought: Is there any hope still for Rachel and Aven, or has that ship sailed completely? It feels like from this vantage point she made the wrong choice, especially since he did love her — he just wasn’t sure he could get engaged at the end of all of this.)

On the Gabby side of things, the weirdest thing is how impossible it is to predict where things stand with her and Erich. We feel like the two at one point were happy following the end of this season, but there have been scandals and rumors aplenty regarding Erich over the past couple of weeks. Gabby’s schedule coming up also makes this even more stressful for her, given that one day before the finale of her season, she is making her debut on Dancing with the Stars.

We do hope that someone ends up happy at the end of this; if not, we may start to question further the type of guys this show is casting and also if something needs to be totally revamped with the process itself.

What do you think we’re going to see for Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette finale?

More emotions. More drama. More difficult conversations. Don't miss part two of #TheBachelorette LIVE Finale Event, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/5njBP5Ra5x — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 16, 2022

