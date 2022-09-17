Manifest season 4 update: A big behind-the-scenes tease!

It’s nice to know already that Manifest season 4 will be premiering its first ten episodes on November 4 but for the sake of this article, let’s look beyond that!

In particular, this piece is going to be about the very end of the road on Netflix, as the mystery drama is going to have a series finale at some point in the (relatively) near future. Season 4 is the final season and at this point, we think it’s fair to assume that the second batch of ten episodes will air at some point in 2023.

In a new post on Twitter today (see the bottom of this article), showrunner Jeff Rake confirmed that he has been in the process recently of writing the series finale, which is undoubtedly going to have a pretty significant challenge at the center of it. Can you imagine trying to resolve all of the mysteries of Flight 828? The good news is that Rake doesn’t necessarily have to answer every question in just one episode, as he could spread a number of them throughout the final season. Even still, it’s clear that there are a lot of things we want a little more clarity on, and we hope that we’re going to get some more information on that at some point when the first ten episodes come back.

At this point, we’re just ready to have the show back so that we can start to theorize about some things that are actually happening on-screen. It’s been more than a year since season 3 wrapped up and in general, it was a really difficult road for the show to even get at its new home following the initial cancellation by NBC.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Manifest season 4, of course lading into the series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Not sure how I missed this. Must have been under a rock writing a series finale. https://t.co/Gn264JxPH8 — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) September 17, 2022

