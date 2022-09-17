Succession season 4 premiere date: Latest on final season talk

There are a couple of things to get further into right now in regards to Succession season 4, and they revolve around two subjects: When it could be coming back, and also whether or not we’re truly inching towards the final season.

In recent interviews, we have heard HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys make it clear that the Jeremy Strong drama will return with new episodes in the 2023 Emmy cycle, which means it will be back before the cut-off date of June 1. Meanwhile, we’ve seen the network itself confirm that season 4 will premiere next year. That means there’s a window from January 1 – May 31 when the show will be back, and we tend to think that March or April is the window that makes the most sense.

What’s most noteworthy from Bloys this week comes down to the show’s long-term future. Speaking per Deadline, the executive insists that no decision has been made yet on whether or not we’re about to get the final season. Instead, that decision could come down to whatever the wishes are of creator Jesse Armstrong, who has apparently not decided.

For us personally, it feels fitting to go out with five, especially if there is uncertainty this time around. We like the idea of the showrunner knowing from the start of the writing process that they are building towards the end.

Story-wise, we imagine that season 4 is going to bring a lot of the same Roy family chaos that we have seen over the years, mostly because that is more or less how they operate. Kendall, Roman, and Shiv will all be forced to strike out on their own … while Shiv’s own husband Tom gets to shine as Logan’s new #2. Yeah, this is going to be messy…

Do you think we should get one more season following Succession season 4?

