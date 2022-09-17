Euphoria season 3 premiere date and filming chatter!

Of course, it would be wonderful to get some news on a Euphoria season 3 premiere date sooner rather than later. The Zendaya series has a devoted audience and just on the basis of that, of course it would be great to see it over the next twelve months.

As for whether or not this is actually going to happen, it feels unlikely … but we do at least have some news to help narrow down the window.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, filming for season 3 will begin next March — that makes sense, given that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and others are currently working on some other projects. Casey Bloys, HBO’s programming head, confirmed that the plan is for season 3 to be eligible for the 2024 Emmys — that means it won’t be arriving until after June 2023. We’ve seen speculation in the past that an early 2024 start is likely and that could prove to be the case; it may be theoretically possible that it could come back in late 2023, but that would most likely be dependent on a lot of other stuff on the air and it’s probably too early to say for sure on that.

Odds are, we’ll start to have a better idea what the future holds for the show come this time next year, though it is worth noting that per Bloys, the plan is not for season 3 to be the final one. That has long been a subject of discussion, even here — we’re still curious to see how Sam Levinson would expand the story beyond high school, when presumably a lot of people would start to go their separate ways.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

