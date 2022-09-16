American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: October fears?

We are now past the midway point in the month of September and yet, there is no American Horror Story season 11 premiere date. Is it fair at this point to question what is going on here?

There are a number of strange things to consider at presence when it comes to this new season, so let’s kick things off here with this: It feels almost impossible that we’re going to see the show back on FX this month, and there is some historical significance to this. The last time that a season of this franchise premiered in October was season 5 a.k.a. Hotel. The latest, meanwhile, we’ve seen a season premiere is October 17, which is when Asylum kicked off.

Is there a chance that season 11 will premiere even later in the month than Asylum did? Or, is there a chance that it doesn’t premiere in October at all?

When it comes to the October part of the equation, we’d be very-much surprised if we are left waiting until November to see AHS come back. It just wouldn’t make any sense from the ratings standpoint that we were left waiting that long. The only reason we think we’re waiting as long as we are is to ensure that the episodes are ready on time, but there should be something by the time we get around to the end of the month.

The most important thing to note here is that with this franchise, they really don’t have to announce a premiere date far in advance. American Horror Story has as loyal and passionate of an audience as you’re going to find. The most important thing is that the network / executives find a way to ensure that they are hooked on the concept whenever it IS revealed.

