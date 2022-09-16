The Resident season 6 spoilers: EP on complicated Conrad choice

As you get yourselves prepare for The Resident season 6 on Fox, obviously there is a LOT to prepare for — especially for Conrad.

For most of the summer, it’s been abundantly clear that Conrad choosing between Billie and Cade would be a key plot point in the early going here. However, there is still a lot to think about when it comes to the aftermath of said choice. What will the relationship be like between the two? It’s not necessarily smooth sailing. There could be a lot of questions, and we don’t think we should say that anything will be 100% predictable. There’s even a chance that he chooses the wrong person and comes to regret it.

In speaking on a lot of this as a part of a new TVLine interview, here is at least some of what show executive producer Amy Holden Jones had to say:

“I think people tend to forget that in the early seasons of the show, Conrad and Nic weren’t together. They had a past relationship which Nic felt no longer worked, and Conrad was pursuing her. So coming to a solution of, ‘This is the answer for the rest of Conrad’s life’ isn’t necessarily something that’s going to happen in a single episode … That doesn’t mean he won’t have made a choice. But deciding whether or not he made the right choice, and if it’s going to work, is more complicated than that.”

Another thing to remember here is that no matter what happens with Conrad and the woman he chooses, there is no real wrong choice. It may just not be right for him or the woman in question. He, Billie, and Cade are all good characters and fascinating people. There’s a lot of story coming with all three of them.

