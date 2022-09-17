Blue Bloods season 13 photo: Big Baker story ahead?

In just a matter of under three weeks, Blue Bloods season 13 is finally going to premiere! We’re going to be seeing the Reagans back in action, and that of course includes some fan favorites along for the ride.

With that in mind, why not share some fun news when it comes to Abigail Baker now? In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see a fun behind-the-scenes photo featuring Abigail Hawk, one that indicates that Baker’s going to have a pretty substantial outfit change! Isn’t this picture different than what we usually see her wearing?

If we had to conjure up a theory here, it’s that we’re going to see a little bit of Baker separate from the job as police commissioner and if that’s the case, we more than welcome it! We like that over the past few years we’ve seen this character have more and more to do and personally, we hope that this lasts in the long-term. The more that we get from her, the better we tend to think the story overall will be!

Unfortunately, we don’t think that CBS is going to be all that quick to give out further scoop at this point for what lies ahead. If we’re lucky, we imagine that we’ll get a promo over the next couple of weeks … but if that’s the case, there’s a reasonably good chance that we’re going to be something short and not necessarily jam-packed with a lot of surprising content. If you are a longtime viewer of NCIS, then you probably know already a little bit about how the network promotes the show (and sometimes, how little they do).

What do you most want to see when it comes to Baker’s story on Blue Bloods season 13?

Do you want to see the character have a big spotlight episode? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

