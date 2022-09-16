The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: No new tease?

Yesterday, Amazon had a chance to give us at least something more on the subject of The Wheel of Time season 2. After all, we saw the streaming service try to leverage some of their other hits to better promote the start of their Thursday Night Football NFL package!

So why didn’t they do something here, especially when they were presented with a golden opportunity? (Remember for a moment that there were about a billion different commercials for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during the game.) It mostly comes down, we suppose, to timing and demographics. We think Amazon believes that the viewership for The Wheel of Time is probably different than the sports-loving crowd … but it’s also a false narrative to just assume that fantasy viewers don’t like sports. They posted a promo-of-sorts for Jack Ryan season 3 on social media yesterday, so why couldn’t they have done that with this show, also? It didn’t have to even give much away!

At this point, we are trying to keep our expectations low for what Prime Video is going to give away over the next month or two. We don’t expect a firm premiere date; however, it would be nice to at least get a premiere month, or even just an approximate window as to when the show is coming back. There’s already a season 3 renewal and we tend to think the writers and producers are planning ahead; yet, things are still so ambiguous when it comes to the show’s on-air future.

In the end, what we tend to think is going on here is rather simple: Amazon is just waiting until closer to The Rings of Power’s finale to announce something more here, even if it’s more than okay to have several fantasy-themed shows promoted at the same time. So, in the end, we probably have to be patient for a little while longer.

