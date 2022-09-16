The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Will Esther survive the poisoning?

There were a lot of big moments throughout The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, but of course there’s one that leads to big questions. Are Esther and Janine really dead?

Near the end of episode 2 titled “Ballet,” we saw Esther make a bold move: Poison herself and her fellow handmaid in a moment that they were alone. In the midst of all of that, Esther made it clear that she hates Janine and casts a lot of blame on her. Remember for a moment here that Esther idolized June, and wants to be more of a revolutionary; she just hasn’t had much of an opportunity.

Have you seen our season 5 premiere review for The Handmaid’s Tale as of yet? If not, go ahead and take a look below! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news you will not want to miss.

So is Esther and/or Janine dead? Nobody is saying as of yet, but we still have hope — remember that they were found in a short period of time.

Speaking in a new interview with Elle, here is some of what actress Mckenna Grace had to say about when she found out about the poisoning scene:

So I got a message from—I’m pretty sure it was [showrunner] Bruce Miller—I got a message about the script. I can’t say what the message was about, because I can’t spoil or say too much, but he was like, “Yeah, something really crazy happens, so just beware whenever you’re reading the script.” Then I got a message from Miss Madeline [Brewer] and she was like, “Oh my God, you little turd.” I was like, “What’s going on?“ I got sent the script that day, and I was reading it, and I was flabbergasted, for sure. I could not believe it. I do what? Why am I yelling right now? Why is my character freaking out? Oh my God. Am I dead? Do I die two episodes in? Oh my God. Esther!

We personally think that there’s a chance moving forward that Esther emerges from all of this okay; as a matter of fact, her best chance to escape (or make at least make some sort of move) could be when people think she’s at her lowest.

