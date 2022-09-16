Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6: Burke’s issue

As we get ourselves prepared for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6 on Starz, isn’t there a lot to consider here? We know there is a lot of tension when it comes to Kanan and Raq already. However, with that being said, there’s plenty of conflict elsewhere.

Take, for example, what’s going on when it comes to Shannon Burke. The character is Howard’s partner, and she’s spent a good bit of this season questioning him already. That means asking questions, doing some digging, and seeing where exactly the road takes her. This is a problem; or, it could be an even bigger problem depending on where things go the rest of the season.

Have you had a chance to see our latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan review? If not, go ahead and do that below! Once you do this, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight — we’ve got more coming…

The photo above is from this weekend’s episode and in this, you can see that Burke is watching something / someone. The question is simple: What is she after? Is she seeing Kanan and Howard spend some time together? Or, does she come across another issue that needs to be looked at or resolved? There is SO much interesting stuff to think about here, and we’re excited to see it play out.

The worst-case scenario here, though, is that Burke goes down a road that gets her killed. We do think that’s in play. Other than Howard (to some extent) and Jukebox, nobody else has much of an attachment to her.

Related – Check out even more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now, including more on Raq and Kanan

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6?

How much trouble do you think that Shannon Burke is in, and do you think she could die at the end of the season? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates moving forward. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







