Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6 photo: Back home

With Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 6 coming on Starz this weekend, there’s a lot to prepare for — especially for Kanan and Raq.

There’s no denying that it was absolutely fun watching some drama play out for the two of them in the Catskills. However, in the process of that, we also were reminded further about some of her secrets. She learned hard on her son, making it clear that this was the time that he could tell her just about everything. She preached that the two of them stayed united.

Yet, here we now are on the other side of it and there are absolutely still secrets. Kanan hasn’t admitted to his mom about the time he spent with Howard or the conversation he had — one that we didn’t even get to see all things considered. Meanwhile, she’s not admitting to him the truth about Howard, even though this is something that he can clearly get evidence for on his own. The photo above from this weekend’s episode absolutely does not show the two on the same page and all things considered, we do think that this is a problem.

At some point this season, we tend to think that something big is going to happen between MeKai Curtis and Patina Miller’s characters — it may not happen right away, but we’d say to keep your eyes peeled in the weeks down the road. After all, we are now at the halfway point of the season!

