The Boys season 4 premiere date: Leveraging the other hits

We know that The Boys season 4 is currently in production and, absolutely, it’s exciting to know that in advance of it airing!

However, are we going to get a lot of other news about it soon? It would obviously be nice to get some other insight on what the future holds here, but we should go ahead and note that we’re not holding our breath.

The thing that we’re the most curious about over the next few months is whether Amazon could leverage some of their hit programming in order to promote the show more. Think in terms of what’s going on with their Thursday Night Football broadcasts, or with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Even if they don’t give out any season 4 news, wouldn’t it be nice to get at least a few more people on board season 3? We like to think so.

If there’s one show that Amazon could actually use to promote season 4, it will easily be Gen V, their already-announced spin-off that should be coming next year. There hasn’t been a full trailer released for it yet, but all early indications suggest that it’s going to be every bit as weird/crazy as what we saw with the original show. Let’s just go ahead and hope that it lives up to some of the hype.

The Boys season 4 could theoretically premiere at some point at the end of 2023, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it’s coming in early 2024. That’s what we are prepared for right now.

Do you think we’ll get some news when it comes to The Boys season 4 and a premiere date soon?

