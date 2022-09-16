Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Any news via fan event?

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting some Virgin River season 5 premiere date news in the near future? There is at least a reason to think about some of that right now.

After all, Netflix is poised to make some BIG announcements sooner rather than later at Tudum, their global fan event that is currently slated to take place on September 24. During this event, the expectation is (at least from our end) that we’ll get dates for at least a few of the shows on the streamer’s roster, and then may also some teasers, trailers, and all sorts of other good insight.

When it comes to Virgin River, we do at least think there’s potential for something, and we say that knowing very well that season 4 aired just a matter of months ago. Remember that this is one of Netflix’s more under-the-radar hits, and we do think that they’ll want to promote it in whatever way that they possibly can. Also, it was renewed for a season 5 at the same time it was for season 4, so the writers have had a LONG time to prepare.

Now, of course is when we have to share some of the less-than-fortune news, and the reality that we are probably NOT going to be getting a premiere date in the near future. While that would be a great deal of fun, we’re trying to temper some of our expectations here since it’s probably not coming back until next spring or summer. There is simply no reason for Netflix to hand down some more news so soon, even if we’d very-much appreciate getting a little bit of something more on that front. We tend to think more that in late winter/early spring, we’ll start to get more when it comes to when season 5 could air — but like we said, it’s MORE than possible that they will share something beforehand as to what to expect story-wise.

