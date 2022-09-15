Press Your Luck season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s season 4 finale on ABC, can you expect a Press Your Luck season 5 renewal? Or, is this going to be the end of the game-show reboot?

In general, we know that the network loves their summer game shows. We’ve seen evidence of that time and time again, and we understand why. They are reasonably affordable to make in comparison to scripted programs or even some reality shows; all they really have to do is build a set, pay the crew, get a big-name host, and then a cash prize for the contestants. They can film episodes in a reasonably short period of time and then generate at least decent numbers.

There is some good news when it comes to Press Your Luck here from a numbers point of view, as the ratings for season 4 were actually better than some anticipated. It was actually up in live viewership versus season 3 on average, though it was down slightly in the 18-49 demographic. Given that networks typically would beg for a show to retain at least 85% of their audience year-to-year, it feels like a done deal already that the Elizabeth Banks-hosted show will be back for more down the road.

We should go ahead and note that technically, there was a preempted episode last week that still has not technically aired. It’s not clear as of yet what will happen with that, but we can imagine either a special airing down the road or it being unfolded as a part of a potential season 5 order. We just feel bad for the contestants who took part in that, who now have to sit around to wait and see precisely what’s going to happen with this installment from here.

Personally, it goes without saying that we want Press Your Luck back — we’re talking about a game-show that was a defining part of our childhood! Also, the modern version is strong in its own right.

