NCIS season 20 video: Wilmer Valderrama, cast talk crossover

With the NCIS season 20 premiere coming to CBS on Monday, we’re happy to get news every single step of the way. That includes getting a chance to hear from Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, Vanessa Lachey, and others about the big crossover event!

In the video below, you can see courtesy of the network’s official Instagram interviews from some of the aforementioned actors as they share their excitement for this episode! Vanessa and Jason Antoon both had a chance to actually be on set in Los Angeles and after that, multiple cast members ventured out to Hawaii to film the conclusion on NCIS: Hawaii. This entire event is meant to bring answers about the Raven, the mysterious Big Bad who first surfaced last season on the flagship show.

The big takeaway that we have personally watching this video is that there is really a great camaraderie between the casts on these two shows, and that they have already worked to build a great family atmosphere. That’s important given the fact that NCIS: Hawaii is so new and beyond just that, we’ve only had so many opportunities so far to see Katrina Law and Gary Cole on the flagship show. NCIS had a huge challenge ahead of it after the departure of Mark Harmon but luckily, it does seem like all parties involved here have figured it out.

