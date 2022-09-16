Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who won HoH at the final four?

Who won the all-important final four HoH in Big Brother 24? The #1 reason to win this is simply: Safety until finale night. Ultimately, you have several days to not worry directly about your own future. The problem is that unless you win Veto, you don’t have much say over who goes. Only one person votes this week, and the best thing you can do is control who that person is.

Now, let’s go ahead and frame the situation tonight: Monte can’t play because he was HoH at the final five. That makes him especially vulnerable this time around, and he is someone people should want to target. He’s got a lot of friends on the jury and he won the Veto that was needed to take out Michael. He’s got a good resume.

So tonight, we’ve got Taylor, Turner, and Brittany competing for power — assuming of course that Alyssa is evicted, as is the plan. Their success depends solely, of course, on the competition. Brittany’s a threat in mental comps but if it’s more physical, Turner and Taylor easily have a leg up on her. There’s a chance that this comp gets wrapped up on tonight’s episode; since the rest of the season is going to be sped up a little bit, there’s enough content moving forward that they don’t need to save this for the Sunday show in theory.

