Big Brother 24: Where is Alyssa Snider, Julie Chen interview?

After tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode, are you looking for the extended interview with Alyssa Snider and Julie Chen Moonves? There are a few things that could be interesting coming out of it.

First and foremost, let’s dissect Alyssa’s game for a moment, shall we? Her biggest issue really throughout was that she was far too dependent on other people for a sense of belonging. In the early part of the game, that person was Paloma. Then, briefly it felt like it was Ameerah, Jasmine, or Indy. Then, it was Kyle for a long stretch. After that, it was even Turner briefly. It was only after Alyssa stood on her own the past couple of days that she started to emerge as an actual player and someone who could make some moves.

Honestly, we hope that she comes out of this experience having learned a good bit about herself and what she needs/doesn’t need from other people. We don’t think she was a particularly good player, and she was absolutely terrible in most of the challenges. We do think she could be in consideration for The Challenge mostly because a

If you want to be up-to-date on all of our Big Brother 24 live feed updates, go ahead and visit the link here. We’ll be here through the end of the season.

The extended interview with Julie will be up tomorrow on the official Big Brother Instagram page, and we would expect it to surface at some point around the middle of the day. We’re doing our best to remember here that Michael’s interview took a while to post and we imagine something similar will happen here.

In general, we don’t know how much self-reflection Alyssa is going to have the time to do here. More than likely, the bulk of it is going to come months after the game is over and she has time to decompress a little.

What do you think was Alyssa Snider’s biggest mistake in Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







