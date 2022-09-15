Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Will news come at fan event?

Can we expect some more news on Squid Game season 2, including a potential premiere date, at some point in the near future? We’re on the heels of learning very little at the Primetime Emmy Awards, but there is a chance for something more in the near future.

To be specific, we’re looking towards Saturday, September 24: This is when Tudum, Netflix’s global fan event is going to take place. As you can see in the video below, there are a number of shows that could be teased. That includes Squid Game, which has been planning out the story moving forward for quite some time. Filming has not started yet, but we hope that it will in the reasonably near future.

So is there going to be a premiere-date announcement at this event? It would absolutely be a great thing to see, but we also feel like it’s a little bit of a pipe dream. Honestly, we’d be surprised if Squid Game season 2 is coming out over the next twelve months. It’s going to take this show a long time to film, let alone get a lot of the necessary episodes put together and perfected. It’s possible that we could get a premiere window, one where Netflix gives us a solid hint. Maybe they’ll tell us if the show is back in late 2023 or early 2024? Or, will they share some casting news?

Hopefully, this advertisement for Squid Game at Tudum is not just about the upcoming and super-controversial reality TV version; that show may get some viewers, but it is no substitute for the original, scripted series.

