The Bachelorette finale spoilers: How will Gabby, Rachel story end?

Next week on The Bachelorette, you are going to reach the end of Gabby and Rachel’s journey — and yeah, we’re 100% worried.

Even though this season technically had two leads, it would be strange and rather sad if the show ends without either of the leads still being with their guy. We’re worried immensely about Rachel and Tino, given the teases we’ve seen of an argument in one of those production safehouses. Meanwhile, there are rumors aplenty about trouble out there for Gabby, who is having to navigate Dancing with the Stars in the midst of dealing all of this as well.

We wish that the official The Bachelorette finale synopsis below gave some specifics, but we suppose that the only true reveal here is a reminder that we’re going to be officially meeting the next star of the Bachelor:

“1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Yes, it’s true that we are going to be dealing with a whopping, three-hour finale to close all of this off. Yet, we may actually need this based on all of the stuff that has to be addressed here.

