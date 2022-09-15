The Resident season 6: Is it the final season? EP discusses

Is The Resident season 6 going to be the final one on Fox? Just how much should we be worried about that at the moment? Let’s just say that, for now, we know that there are questions.

The biggest issue that the medical drama faces is simply ownership — and it’s a consequence of the Disney – Fox deal from years ago. Following that, the studio behind The Resident is now owned by Disney, whereas it airs on a network in Fox that is totally separate. These days, networks DO like to own most of their series. This is something that we’ve seen play out time and time again.

So is it fair to worry about whether or not Fox wants to keep the show around for a season 7 or beyond? Absolutely it is, but you don’t have to be as concerned about it creatively. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Amy Holden Jones confirms that they could easily keep The Resident going and fresh for many years on end:

“I consider it to be one of the biggest triumphs of The Resident that what we’re doing is showing people’s evolution — the lives of being doctors over time … I watched ER when it was on years ago, and I never found it got old. They changed characters, new doctors came in, ones we thought we couldn’t live without left, just as it’s happened to us. It reinvented over and over and over again and remained fresh. [The Resident] has that potential.”

So long as the ratings stay fairly steady for season 6, we will at least remain hopeful for the future here. Since The Resident has been on the air for as long as it has, we do think that it merits a proper final season where there is time to conjure up an endgame.

