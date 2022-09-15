Halo season 2 starts filming! Joseph Morgan, premiere date hopes

There is a number of headlines today to dive into when it comes to Halo season 2, so where is 100% the right place to start? How about we go ahead and share some good news when it comes to production!

This week, the folks over at Paramount+ confirmed that new episodes are currently being filmed in Budapest. When you consider, though, the length of production coupled with the amount of post-production that goes into a show like this, it is pretty fair to assume that the premiere is a long ways away. We’d say to go ahead and prepare for that now in advance. (We’d love to see it back in late 2023 if possible, but there are no guarantees out there.)

To go along with the news of filming, why not have a discussion on the casting front? Paramount+ also confirmed this week that The Originals alum Joseph Morgan will be a series regular for season 2, playing the part of James Ackerson. He is described as “a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence.” Meanwhile, Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive) has also been brought on as Talia Perez, “a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat.”

Meanwhile, the streaming service made it clear that Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) will be coming back for series regulars for season 2.

What should the focus for season 2 be?

The action, for starters, but also more on Master Chief and a larger attempt to focus on the source material. The bulk of season 1 proved to be polarizing with a number of fans of the games, and in general, this is the audience that Halo needs to ultimately court if they want to stay around for a long time. This is all stuff to keep in mind as the show works to move forward.

