Magnum PI season 5: How far ahead is the story planned?

The next seven days are going to be huge for everyone excited to eventually see Magnum PI season 5. After all, there are so many things about to happen! Production starts next week, and we imagine that a number of cast members are also going to arrive and prepare.

As we’ve said all along, though, the cast and crew arriving on set this Monday wouldn’t be possible without all of the work being done in advance. That includes the pre-production team getting locations ready, extras being cast, and then also scripts being written far in advance.

So just how far ahead of the game is the team behind the scenes? In a new post on Twitter, the official writers’ room confirmed that they are already working on episode 7. In other words, they’re more than halfway through the process for season 5! Without scripts nobody else on the show can do their jobs, so it makes all the sense in the world that they are far ahead of the game here. The writers can’t share too much yet, but hopefully once production starts a little more news can start to come out.

In general, we expect that season 5 will retain a great deal of what you loved about the past four seasons, whether it be great cases, fun moments, or an emotional undercurrent to specific episodes. You’re also adding in here a little more romance know that it Magnum and Higgins’ feelings are out in the open. There’s a chance that the two could become a full-on couple, though we don’t want to offer any guarantees or give false hope. We’ll just have to wait and see how some of the events play out!

In regards to a premiere date, our hope is that we start to learn at least a little bit more by the end of the year.

