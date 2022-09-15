Survivor 43 spoilers: Don’t expect a Do or Die twist

As we prepare for the premiere of Survivor 43 this fall on CBS, we finally have some great news beyond just the cast! It’s so weird that we are celebrating the end of a twist and yet, here we are.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, host and executive producer Jeff Probst made it clear that the following twist twists (first introduced during season 41) will not be back for more.

Change History – This is also known as the Hourglass Twist, and it was especially controversial in season 41 when Erica was able to turn the tables on everyone. Players thought that they were safe after a challenge, which turned out to not be the case at all. With the way in which it was explained to the contestants, it felt more like a lie than a twist. While it worked slightly better in season 42, this was an unnecessary bit of drama that took up way too much time — and also took the focus away from the contestants.

Do or Die – Remember how someone’s fate could be determined at random close to the end of the game? While players could at least have more of an active decision to make with this twist, it once again felt unnecessary that someone’s fate in the game would come about as a result of some active draw. We never loved it and with that, we’re also glad that it’s gone.

In general, Survivor needs to circle back to the fact that sometimes, less is more. We’ve come to expect idols and the occasional advantage, but we don’t think the game should ever be so complicated that you need to write down who has what. The players, not the twists, should be the drivers for the season. Here’s to hoping that this season remembers that.

