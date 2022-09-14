Cobra Kai season 6: Hilary Swank mum on Julie Pierce cameo

We don’t even know for sure that a Cobra Kai season 6 is coming and yet, there are questions already about Hilary Swank.

Do we understand that? A million times yes. While The Next Karate Kid was hardly a success when it first hit theaters, it does have a following. Swank is also one of the last major surviving stars of the canon franchise who has yet to appear on the Netflix show; remember, we got Mike Barnes finally during season 5.

So is there a case to be made for Julie Pierce to finally turn up moving forward? We tend to think that the producers could figure that out if Swank is available. Despite the movie’s poor reception and performance, she received a good bit of praise and it was considered at the time to be a breakout role for her.

The big issue right now is that Swank has another full-time in ABC’s upcoming Alaska Daily, and she was doing press for it today when she was asked about stepping back into the dojo. Her response? She said the following to Deadline with a laugh: “I was told that I’m supposed to only keep it to Alaska Daily, so I guess that question is for another time.”

We know that this sounds like a nothing response, but it’s clear that Swank didn’t rule out the possibility. We do think the door is going to remain open for Cobra Kai so long as Swank is open to it, but we almost hope that it doesn’t get announced in advance. How great of a surprise would that be? The show has referenced her in the past five seasons and Daniel seems to have met her at some point, most like at Mr. Miyagi’s funeral. Yet, that’s all we can say for the time being.

