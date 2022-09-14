Criminal Minds season 16 photo: First look at ‘Evolution’

For those of you who didn’t know Criminal Minds season 16 now has an official title in Criminal Minds: Evolution. Not only that, but we’ve got a brand-new photo above featuring the returning cast!

In this image, you can see Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia) alongside a whole host of other familiar faces including Aisha Tyler (Tara), AJ Cook (JJ), Paget Brewster (Prentiss), Adam Rodriguez (Alvez), and of course Joe Mantegna (Rossi). With Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney not currently planning to appear in the revival, this could be the entirety of the BAU crew unless a new face comes on board.

So much of this show is going to be about nostalgia, as there is so much excitement that will inevitably stem from getting to see all of these familiar faces back on the small screen together. How could it not? We’re going to get updates on their lives, and that of course goes along with the cases that have come to define this series so much over the course of the past several years.

Unfortunately, there is still no firm premiere date for the return of the series; based on the rollout of photos and teases, we do think it’s possible we could see it as early as November. We’ve felt for a while, though, that early next year is the most realistic window and we’ll stick to that until we hear otherwise.

