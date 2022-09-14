Superman & Lois season 3: The Orville actor to play major foe

Superman & Lois season 3 has just cast one of its biggest adversaries, and this is someone a lot of genre TV fans should be really familiar with.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see Chad L. Coleman of The Expanse / The Orville fame come on board here as notorious foe Bruno Mannheim of Intergang. This organization was teed up at the end of season 2, and this could help to propel the superhero show in an interesting direction. What’s interesting is that this is not the only CW series that Chad has appeared in over the past several years; in the past, he played Tobias Church over on Arrow.

If you want to get a sense of how the producers are envisioning their version of Mannheim, check out the description below:

“Bruno Mannheim is known to most of Metropolis as a local hero, a philanthropist who’s revived the struggling neighborhoods of the city … For years, Lois Lane has worked to prove that behind that facade is a career criminal and the head of the notorious organization Intergang. With some new leads, she might be closer than ever.”

What’s clearly exciting about this from the start is that Bruno could be every bit a Lois foe as he is a Superman one — it’s always nice to see both characters get equal billing here.

Does this role mean that Coleman will be missing in action on The Orville season 4? Not necessarily. For starters, remember that the Hulu series has yet to even be picked up, and it may not be for some time — every bit of news we’ve seen cautions everyone that we could be in for a long wait. Also, remember that Coleman’s character of Klyden isn’t typically in every episode. If The Orville does get renewed, we think that things will eventually work out.

