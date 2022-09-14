Ink Master season 14 episode 4 preview: Surprise guests?

As we prepare for Ink Master season 14 episode 4 next week on Paramount+, there’s a lot you should be thinking about. After all, there could be some mystery guests coming into the competition!

Judging from the premiere at the end of episode 3, the remaining artists are going to be tasked with competing against “the best” in order to prove that they have what it takes to win this show. Who could that be? We don’t think it’s as simple as them competing against each other, since they’ve done that the bulk of this season already. We tend to think that in one way or another, this situation is a little more complicated. It could be past champions, other iconic artists, or maybe big names from the tattoo community.

Could more contestants be added to the season? Of course, we wonder that, mostly because of the fact that we started with so few this time. Of course, we also had fewer episodes, so we can’t say that we were surprised in some big way by that. The remaining artists are going to have their work cut out for them, really no matter what.

Is there a favorite to win the show right now? Probably not, and that’s what makes this season so fascinating to watch. We thought Bob Jones was spectacular last season, so of course we’re not ruling him out. Meanwhile, Creepy Jason consistently delivers great art! Angel Rose may have just been in the bottom, but we think that’s more of an outlier than the norm. She’s more of a black-and-gray specialist, so doing a color tattoo on Pin-Up day is going to be about as much of a departure for her as we’re going to see.

