House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5: The Iron Throne dilemma

As we prepare for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 on HBO next week, it goes without saying there’s a lot to think about. How can there not be?

Just consider for a moment what’s going on with the show. You’ve got Otto stripped of his position of Hand of the King, just as you also have Rhaenyra and Daemon trying to leverage gossip in whatever way that they can. Then, you also have everything going on with King Viserys’ illness, and Otto’s continued attempts to ensure that his grandson Aegon ends up on the Iron Throne himself. This is as much of a game of thrones as the original show was and then some.

Do you want to see our review for the most-recent House of the Dragon episode? If not, go ahead and see it below. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates moving forward.

The central issue for this show to examine at this point is, ironically, not that different from what we had during the first season of Game of Thrones proper. How long can the current King stay in power? For starters, we know that he is ill; also, he may be too reasonably a person to be there permanently. One of the things that we’ve certainly come to realize over time with this show is that morality is a disadvantage. Viserys tries to fancy himself as moral, and that could lead to his downfall.

Over the next few episodes, we wouldn’t expect for the King’s health to take a central role and with that in mind, you could see even more fights among his inner circle.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to House of the Dragon right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







