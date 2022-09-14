Succession season 4 premiere date: What’s next for HBO?

Just a couple of days after the Primetime Emmy Awards, we’re still left wondering about a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO. There was no discussion about that on the red carpet and, because of this, we are left with question marks.

So what’s next? What lies ahead for the show and also the network? There are a few different things that some executives out there may be considering now as we look towards the future…

First and foremost, we should note that the network is almost certainly aware that the enthusiasm out there for more Succession is very-much still present. We don’t think that this is going to go away just because the Emmys are over and it isn’t in the news anywhere near as much. It mostly just comes down now to when the right time is for the series to premiere and how to best promote it.

We’d love it if there was some sort of tease connected to the end of House of the Dragon, mostly due to the fact that the Game of Thrones prequel has a huge audience and if you’re HBO, you really should use that in more or less whatever way that you can. However, at the same exact time it may still be too early in a couple of months to announce a start date. The network could circle back to the subject come December, at least if Jeremy Strong and company come back in March or April. That’s at least our projected premiere date right now, but time will tell.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO?

