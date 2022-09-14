FBI season 5 spoilers: Show EP on Maggie’s eventual return

We know that FBI season 5 is going to be premiering on CBS next week alongside its two spin-offs. So what’s going to be coming up with the flagship show? It’s fair to say quite a bit!

There will be a lot of action-packed content almost right away with the season 5 premiere, but prepare, as well, to see less of Missy Peregrym in the early going. The actress will still be on maternity leave at the start of the season, but she will return later in the fall. After what happened with the sarin gas that sidelined her for a substantial period of time, it may be a process for the character to be out in the field again. Maggie may think that she’s ready, but prepare in advance for a few stumbling blocks. Beyond her own physical and mental trauma, OA may overcorrect in his attempts to make her comfortable out in the field:

In speaking on some of this further in a new interview with TV Insider, here is at least some of what show boss Rick Eid had to say:

“Maggie is resilient and strong. OA knows that, but he’s also very protective — maybe even too protective … But, at the end of the day, they’re great friends and will always be a rock for each other.”

Eid also notes that even after Maggie’s return, there could still be a chance to see Shantel VanSanten back as Nina Chase. It may not be the same exact role that we’ve seen her have over the past few episodes, but this is another thing to keep in the back of your head at the moment. This show does already have a solid recurring roster; why not add to it?

