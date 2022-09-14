Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The mystery ahead

Now that we’re on the other side of the 2022 Emmys, it feels like discussions will change when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date. That was one of our few hopes for a tease for the next several months and yet, there was nothing. Most of the chatter instead was around the start of production and/or reflections on a super-successful season 1.

So now, should we prepare for a long wait? We’d love to say there could be something more soon, but that doesn’t appear all that likely…

Over the next month or two, we’d be shocked if there is any sort of substantial news and for good reason, given that the cast and crew are currently in the thick of production. Also, we 100% realize that we’re months away from the show coming back. The earliest we could envision the show back based on some current discussion is late February, and that suggests that come late this year, maybe something more could be released. We could see a little more info accompanying Your Honor, the most high-profile show coming on the network a little later this year.

No matter when the show does come back, we have a good feeling that there’s going to be a lot of hype! While the series didn’t win in any of the major Emmy categories on Monday, it did get an extra dose of recognition, and Showtime’s going to pay that forward with a lot of other great stuff setting the stage for what’s next. Why not hope for some ratings records and an early season 3 renewal?

