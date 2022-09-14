Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series following the season 3 finale, an episode that marked a big Nini story?

From the start of the season, there has been discussion that this would be a swan song for the pop star. Given her meteoric rise over the past year, it was inevitable that the Disney+ show wouldn’t be able to keep her forever. Heck, it’s pretty fantastic that they got her at all this season! While nothing may be 100% confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future, it does feel like the show is planning ahead for a future without her.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Tim Federle had to say on this subject:

“It’s so funny, we are early enough in the season 4 writers’ room that I’d be lying if I told you I had an exactly right answer for that … I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word ‘last,’ because I hope the show goes on and on and on and we get like a [Grey’s Anatomy,] ‘Patrick Dempsey on the beach with Ellen Pompeo’ moment 17 seasons later. But yeah, I think it’s probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we’re serving, that I think there’s no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward. But the world has a way of surprising me and I never say never.”

We do think there’s a reasonable chance that Olivia could come back whenever this show does end, even for a brief cameo. Since this is by and large an optimistic show, the writers would probably would love to show that she’s doing big things in her life. Why wouldn’t they? That’s a reason to have some hope.

